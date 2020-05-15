Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital lowered Rimini Street to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

RMNI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.08. 1,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.15 million, a P/E ratio of -15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. Rimini Street has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $76.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rimini Street will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 9,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $40,566.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,746.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO David W. Rowe sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $37,354.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 84,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,684 shares of company stock valued at $496,975 over the last ninety days. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 866.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 268,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 85,718 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 84,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares in the last quarter. 48.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

