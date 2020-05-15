Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) Shares Down 15.2%

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) was down 15.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.61, approximately 37,851,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 13,562,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.43.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

In related news, Director Noah Doyle sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) by 112.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,928 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.47% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

