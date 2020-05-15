Robert W. Baird Boosts New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $75.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NEWR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

Shares of NEWR traded up $5.93 on Friday, hitting $64.21. 233,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,457. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.85. New Relic has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $103.20.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that New Relic will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $1,750,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,170 shares of company stock worth $3,241,495. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

