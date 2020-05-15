Roger A. Cregg Purchases 6,500 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Director Roger A. Cregg acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,009. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $251.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.26. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $296.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 39.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sterling Construction during the third quarter worth about $146,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sterling Construction from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

