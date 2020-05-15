Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) Shares Down 8.3%

Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) shares fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39, 883,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,007,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities lowered Rosehill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter. Rosehill Resources had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rosehill Resources Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rosehill Resources stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.20% of Rosehill Resources worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

