Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,169,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,114 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Chevron worth $84,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 7,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 8,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 173,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $90.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,160,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,906,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day moving average is $103.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Independent Research downgraded shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.