Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 574,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,188 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $83,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,370,000 after buying an additional 213,426 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $4,488,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 394.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

CCI stock traded down $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $151.79. 1,309,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,193. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

