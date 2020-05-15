Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $192.82 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,117,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 177,342 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $192,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,683,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,848. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.30. The company has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Cfra raised their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

