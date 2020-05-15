Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $82.68 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147,136 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Caterpillar worth $82,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $754,296,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after buying an additional 2,347,888 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 702.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,718,000 after buying an additional 2,197,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after buying an additional 909,436 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.53. 4,273,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,894,779. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

