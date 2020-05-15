Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,218,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,503 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of United Technologies worth $116,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,292,724,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in United Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,896,000 after buying an additional 1,885,713 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies by 7,504.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,438,000 after buying an additional 1,123,106 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,251,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after buying an additional 782,934 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,911,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTX shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

