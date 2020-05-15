Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,188,184 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 572,582 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Comcast worth $145,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,829,745,000 after buying an additional 2,234,334 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,016,868,000 after purchasing an additional 506,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,140,195,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,649,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,739,078. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

