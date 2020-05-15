Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,101,700 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,940,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,101,700 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 0.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $243,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.89. 1,655,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,354,182. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.