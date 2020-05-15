SALT 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,695.00 (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for $0.0821 or 0.00000863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Binance and Liqui. During the last week, SALT has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and $14,695.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.74 or 0.01995461 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00084751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00169430 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00039315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT launched on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Binance, Kyber Network, Upbit, OKEx, Liqui, IDEX, Huobi, Gate.io, Radar Relay, AirSwap, ABCC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

