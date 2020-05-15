Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Shares Gap Up to $7.85

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $7.85. Sandstorm Gold shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 2,220,772 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $7.75 to $8.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after buying an additional 1,031,089 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 124,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,294 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 71,277 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

About Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

