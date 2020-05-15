Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 83.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SRPT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.05.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $14.73 on Friday, reaching $141.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,188. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.63. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $158.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

