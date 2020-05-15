Sawyer & Company Inc Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $91.69. The stock had a trading volume of 350,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,252. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. CSFB cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

