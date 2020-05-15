Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,411,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,905,000 after buying an additional 2,159,692 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,495,000 after buying an additional 3,001,607 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,016,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,741,000 after buying an additional 3,576,145 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 43,118,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,913 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,188,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,577,111. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

