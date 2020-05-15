Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,717 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,570. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

