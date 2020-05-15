Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Position Lifted by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $$51.68 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,243. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.93. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

