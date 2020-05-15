Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,438. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56.

