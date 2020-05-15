SCP Investment LP Acquires New Shares in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,000. Apollo Global Management makes up 4.2% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SCP Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of Apollo Global Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $4,793,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Anthony Civale sold 91,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $4,263,696.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Ducey bought 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,973.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,576,547 shares of company stock valued at $111,160,445 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.52. The stock had a trading volume of 85,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,241. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 43.43% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

