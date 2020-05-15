SCP Investment LP Acquires New Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Schlumberger comprises 0.1% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 27.1% during the first quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,321,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,820,000 after acquiring an additional 282,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 656,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 245,929 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.4% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2,120.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 209,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 199,960 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,481,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,478,000 after purchasing an additional 68,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 774,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,073,594. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.90 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.87.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

