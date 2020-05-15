SCP Investment LP Acquires Shares of 10,800 Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Viper Energy Partners makes up about 0.1% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.41.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,212. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.19.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,384.62%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

