SCP Investment LP Acquires Shares of 350,000 Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,000. Berry Global Group accounts for approximately 8.7% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 21,037 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 63.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,746,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,875,000 after acquiring an additional 267,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.02. The company had a trading volume of 81,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,395. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group Inc has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $55.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BERY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

