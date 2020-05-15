SCP Investment LP Acquires Shares of 4,000 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for approximately 0.2% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,188,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,065,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,394,206 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,274,323,000 after purchasing an additional 294,513 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $579,591,000 after purchasing an additional 841,766 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,151 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $486,980,000 after purchasing an additional 287,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,846,552 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $199,687,000 after purchasing an additional 162,883 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.

Shares of PXD traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.85. 186,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,326. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

