SCP Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

SCP Investment LP grew its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 247.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,000 shares during the quarter. Eldorado Resorts makes up about 8.1% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. SCP Investment LP owned approximately 0.98% of Eldorado Resorts worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ERI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 123.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 51,381 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 406.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 21,923 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 523.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 28,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 8.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.
ERI traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.46. 7,733,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,465,579. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $70.74.
Several research firms recently commented on ERI. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.96.
Eldorado Resorts Profile
Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.
Featured Story: Cost of Capital
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.