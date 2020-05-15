SCP Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

SCP Investment LP grew its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 247.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,000 shares during the quarter. Eldorado Resorts makes up about 8.1% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. SCP Investment LP owned approximately 0.98% of Eldorado Resorts worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ERI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 123.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 51,381 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 406.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 21,923 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 523.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 28,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 8.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

ERI traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.46. 7,733,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,465,579. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $70.74.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($2.37). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ERI. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.96.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

