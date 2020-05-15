SCP Investment LP Invests $143,000 in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Pan American Silver comprises 0.1% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $9,831,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,917,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,601. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 146.47, a P/E/G ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $358.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAAS. Bank of America raised shares of Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

