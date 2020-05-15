SCP Investment LP Invests $167,000 in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. First Majestic Silver accounts for about 0.1% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 2,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at $85,000. 31.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AG traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. 1,258,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,365,485. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.96. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 1.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.45 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. As a group, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AG shares. Cormark cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a $2.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

