SCP Investment LP Invests $226,000 in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Newmont Goldcorp accounts for approximately 0.2% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $166,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $180,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,383 shares of company stock worth $6,492,212. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,982,698. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.