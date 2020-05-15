SCP Investment LP Purchases New Holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Noble Energy comprises about 0.1% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,697,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 44,012,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,093,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,993 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,781,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 681.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275,747 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,481 shares during the period. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $8,082,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NBL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,526,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44. Noble Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on NBL. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Noble Energy from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In related news, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Also, CEO David L. Stover acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $155,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,069.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

