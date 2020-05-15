SCP Investment LP Takes Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. EOG Resources comprises approximately 0.2% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 133,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,632,557 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,393,143,000 after buying an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $47.92. 397,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,419,873. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.48.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.48.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

