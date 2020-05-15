SEA (NYSE:SE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SEA (NYSE:SE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

SE has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CLSA cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $66.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Shares of SEA stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $61.27. 4,365,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,533,817. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.19. SEA has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.74 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 72.89% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. The company’s revenue was up 133.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SEA will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,496 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,718 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

