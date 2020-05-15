Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) SVP Ban Seng Teh Sells 497 Shares

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $24,879.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $560,521.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ban Seng Teh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21.

Shares of STX stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.56. 127,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,014. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,083,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 13,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 78,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

