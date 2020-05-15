SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Trading Down 9.8%

Shares of SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) were down 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.40, approximately 697,531 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 431% from the average daily volume of 131,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SenesTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.39). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 7,005.59% and a negative return on equity of 251.87%. Analysts predict that SenesTech Inc will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SenesTech in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SenesTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SenesTech in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

About SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

