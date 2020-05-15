Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.24. Sequential Brands Group shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 4,617,618 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $24.25 million during the quarter. Sequential Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 141.11%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sequential Brands Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,829 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Sequential Brands Group worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

