SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS:SGBX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.41. 4,131,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,208. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. SG Blocks has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

About SG Blocks

SG Blocks, Inc, through SG Building Blocks, Inc (SG Building), provides code engineered cargo shipping containers. SG Building modifies and delivers containers. SG Building enables developers, architects, builders and owners to achieve greener construction. In addition to providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for construction use, SG Building is engaged in structural steel framing systems.

