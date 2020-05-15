SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.
OTCMKTS:SGBX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.41. 4,131,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,208. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. SG Blocks has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.
About SG Blocks
