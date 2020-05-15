Short Interest in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Expands By 15.8%

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,061.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. 34.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.22. 165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $109.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.71. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBMT. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

