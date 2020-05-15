Short Interest in Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Drops By 5.1%

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 298,600 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 314,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVC shares. TheStreet downgraded Entravision Communication from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

NYSE EVC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.39. 4,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,180. Entravision Communication has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $121.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Entravision Communication had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $70.84 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Entravision Communication’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez bought 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $52,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Entravision Communication by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 29,177 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communication by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 675,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 89,412 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Entravision Communication in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Entravision Communication by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 228,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 181,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Entravision Communication during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communication

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

