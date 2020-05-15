Short Interest in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Drops By 6.2%

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of EVRG traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,518. Evergy has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Evergy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $116,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,120.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,280 shares of company stock worth $841,276. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,823,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,431,000 after purchasing an additional 366,305 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Evergy by 561.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 63,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 54,278 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth $78,500,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

