Short Interest in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Decreases By 15.2%

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 10,190,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCAU shares. ValuEngine downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 394.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCAU stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 0.49%. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

