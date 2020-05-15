Short Interest in Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) Grows By 5.5%

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 338,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Point from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 111,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $510,647.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 4,119,687 shares of company stock worth $19,017,909 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Five Point by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,215,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Five Point by 227.1% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 230,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 160,133 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Five Point by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Five Point by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

FPH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.96. 3,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,977. The firm has a market cap of $702.86 million, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.25. Five Point has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). Five Point had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 4.90%. Analysts predict that Five Point will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

