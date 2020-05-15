Short Interest in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Expands By 15.5%

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 7,100,000 shares. Currently, 25.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 766,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. 38,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,788. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.05. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 175.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,524.78%. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,312 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLXN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

