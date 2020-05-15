Short Interest in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Expands By 15.5%

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 7,100,000 shares. Currently, 25.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 766,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FLXN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. 38,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,788. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.40.
Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.05. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 175.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,524.78%. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLXN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.
About Flexion Therapeutics
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.
Featured Article: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.