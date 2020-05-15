Short Interest in Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) Grows By 15.7%

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the April 15th total of 881,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 360,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOGL shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Pareto Securities raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,980. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $389.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.78. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $244.67 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,946 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 403,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 279,217 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

