Short Interest in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Rises By 16.3%

Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,630,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 10,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Barclays lowered their price target on Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

NYSE HLT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.54. 2,320,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,697. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.30. Hilton Hotels has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average of $94.17.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $2,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.