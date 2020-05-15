Short Interest in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Grows By 15.3%

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the April 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond purchased 25,000 shares of Imax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Also, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 14,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $201,441.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $261,918.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,744 shares of company stock worth $549,390. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Imax by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after purchasing an additional 413,885 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Imax by 18.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,039,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after purchasing an additional 324,364 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Imax by 10.6% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,199,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 115,038 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Imax by 1,320.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,182,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,211 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Imax by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMAX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Imax in a report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Imax from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Imax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

IMAX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 59,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.26 million, a PE ratio of -59.79 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. Imax has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. Imax had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The business’s revenue was down 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Imax will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

