Short Interest in Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) Grows By 15.4%

Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 743,900 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 644,800 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc sold 50,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $109,276.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTGN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Neon Therapeutics by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Neon Therapeutics by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTGN stock remained flat at $$3.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.81. Neon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neon Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Neon Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.18 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Neon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Neon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.49.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

