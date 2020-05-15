Short Interest in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Rises By 15.6%

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 276,800 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 239,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.63. 12,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.35. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $57.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $234.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTTR. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 978,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,204,000 after purchasing an additional 192,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,989,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,795,000 after acquiring an additional 45,901 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Otter Tail by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

