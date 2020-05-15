Short Interest in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Rises By 15.3%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,840,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the April 15th total of 10,270,000 shares. Approximately 19.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

OMI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.84. 200,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,866. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.09. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.79%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $72,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,493,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 156.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 605,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,713,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after acquiring an additional 465,099 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,724,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 424,187 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

