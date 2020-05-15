Short Interest in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Expands By 14.5%

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 980,900 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the April 15th total of 856,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Sykes Enterprises stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $24.17. 24,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,391. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $411.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 3,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $33,994,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 55,315.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 140,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $1,754,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

