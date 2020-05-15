Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Shares Gap Up to $0.72

Shares of Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.71, but opened at $0.72. Sintx Technologies shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 1,020,100 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research note on Friday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $7.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 78.51% and a negative net margin of 696.23%.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

